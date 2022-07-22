Reactions as Tony Elumelu shares throwback photo with Genevieve Nnaji, others

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Tony Elumelu, a well-known businessman, sparked online discussion with an old photo of himself with other well-known people.

The head of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) posted a picture of himself with Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, Genevieve Nnaji, and other people on his Instagram page.

He then asked his followers to spot their favorite celebrities;

“Can you spot your faves” he wrote

 

In response to the post, Some fans gushed about the old photo in the comment section particularly after they saw veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji in it.

hennessydxb wrote: “Genevieve with her ageless beauty”

chekwube_o wrote: ” Genevieve is such a beautiful woman”

