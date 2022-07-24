Social media users drag BBNaija star, Maria Chike after sharing video of herself and her man, Kelvin, on a date night

Maria Chike Benjamin, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has been living her best life, both romantically and financially, and she wants her fans to know.

While out on a date with some friends, Maria flaunted her man, Kelvin, on social media.

She posted a sweet video with the man who made headlines a few months ago when he was accused of snatching him from his wife.

Watch the video she shared below;

Maria faced heavy criticism from social media after the video went viral with some netizens suggesting that she has no conscience because she is flaunting a man she stole from her fellow woman.

See comments below;

uloodenigbo wrote;

Many are living but their conscience is dead

winnietee wrote;

I tot she said there was Notin goin on between them. The lies n fakeness on dis street eh.

real_oppy wrote;

Enjoy it while it last baby….. Sha know say another girl is warming up to snatch him.