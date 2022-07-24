TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gets caught by his fans in Amsterdam as he does the…

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt…

Elderly woman who melted hearts for dancing beautifully in viral…

Social media users drag BBNaija star, Maria Chike after sharing video of herself and her man, Kelvin, on a date night

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Maria Chike Benjamin, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has been living her best life, both romantically and financially, and she wants her fans to know.

While out on a date with some friends, Maria flaunted her man, Kelvin, on social media.

She posted a sweet video with the man who made headlines a few months ago when he was accused of snatching him from his wife.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom…

Watch the video she shared below;

Maria faced heavy criticism from social media after the video went viral with some netizens suggesting that she has no conscience because she is flaunting a man she stole from her fellow woman.

See comments below;

uloodenigbo wrote;

Many are living but their conscience is dead

winnietee wrote;

I tot she said there was Notin goin on between them. The lies n fakeness on dis street eh.

real_oppy wrote;

Enjoy it while it last baby….. Sha know say another girl is warming up to snatch him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gets caught by his fans in Amsterdam as he does the unthinkable (Video)

Victor Osimhen’s sister, in-law drag him over alleged N217m debt [Video]

Elderly woman who melted hearts for dancing beautifully in viral video becomes a…

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Social media users drag BBNaija star, Maria Chike after sharing video of herself…

“You were my role model” Regina Daniels showers love on her mother, Rita Daniels

#BBNaija: “I’ll disappoint everyone that thinks a man would win this year” –…

Victor Osimhen reacts after being called out by his in-law over unpaid debt

Portable’s wife, Zainab beams with joy as he surprises her with a Lexus (Photos…

‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting…

BBNaija Season 7: Meet the First Four Housemates

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More