TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with…

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

Solomon Buchi’s fiancée reacts to his viral post about her that caused outrage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Adeola Arike, the fiancée of popular life coach, Solomon Buchi, has finally responded following the controversial post he made about her some days ago.

Recall that Buchi had taken to his social media page to say that his fiancée, Arike Adeola isn’t the most intelligent and beautiful woman but he chose her and, to him, that’s what love is.

His post had triggered an uproar on social media as some overzealous Netizens took to Arike’s page to advise her to leave him as they say that he wasn’t supposed to announce her shortcomings in public.

READ ALSO

What is the meaning of this? – Rapper Ycee calls out Solomon…

“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson…

Arike has finally reacted to the drama caused by the controversial post.

She took to her social media page to share an old, unflattering photo of her fiancé and wrote;

“Wow, the past few days have been intense and interesting.

“So, if I was to say Solomon Buchi is not the most handsome or the most intelligent, would that make us even…??

“I’m still taking some time to process everything that’s happened.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubakar confirms affair with popular pastor, battle with sickness…

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she…

Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of…

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Solomon Buchi’s fiancée reacts to his viral post about her that caused…

‘Would you rather I use my body to sleep with your husbands inorder to make a…

Why I married Mcfish – Anita Joseph reveals

Lady narrates what happened to her after attending her ex-boyfriend’s…

Lady narrates an embarrassing incident she experienced while on transit

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Headies Award disqualifies Portable for claiming affliction with dreaded robbery…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More