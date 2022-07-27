Tems, Burna Boy make ex-US President, Barack Obama’s Summer playlist

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex United States President, Barack Obama has released his Summer playlist of 35 songs for the year 2022 and some Nigerian singers made the list.

It goes without saying that Nigerian music is currently making the waves around the world as the country’s best singers keep taking centre stage on all platforms.

The US leader shares his summer play list with every year, and this year, two of Nigerian artists made the list.

He wrote:

”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”, he wrote.

Tems ‘Vibe Out’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ made the list.

