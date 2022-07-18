TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she passed on

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Susan Pwajok, better known as ‘Blessing’ in The Johnson’s drama series, has revealed her final conversations with late actress Ada Ameh.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the actress had slumped and died in Delta.

Sharing her chat with late Ada Ameh, Susan wept bitterly over her death. She stated that the late actress was always there for her since she was a child.

Ada Ameh was seen checking in on young Susan several times during the chats. Ada Ameh prayed for God’s blessings on Susan in one of the messages.

“She never missed any of the milestones no matter how small they where. When I graduated from primary school, she brought drinks on set”, Susan wrote while sharing the chats.

