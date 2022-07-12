Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

Rita Dominic, an award-winning actress, has revealed why she prefers a private relationship with little or no public interference.

Recall that a few months after the actress married her lover, Fidelis Anosike, reports of Fidelis’ cheating made the rounds, causing quite a stir on social media. Rita Dominic explains why she prefers her marriage to be private but not secret.

Despite the rumors, Fidelis and Rita Dominic did not respond to the viral claim directly.

In a recent post, the director revealed how she prefers her relationship. She prefers private relationships over secret ones, according to her.

In her own words:

“A relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect.”

See the post below: