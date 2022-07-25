“You people destroyed my first marriage” – Korra Obidi explains why she will never put her new Bae online (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Korra Obidi, a talented dancer, seems to be getting ready for her next relationship after her marriage to American lover Justin Dean collapsed a few months ago following an ugly social media drama.

Korra uploaded a video of herself discussing the error she made in revealing Dean to the public, which caused her marriage to end.

According to the mother of two, she doesn’t plan on putting her next partner online so people won’t destroy it like they did her marriage.

“I will hide it from you, I will hide it from your jealous goat mouth I remember those times someone will go an email him saying things like, look at what your wife is doing everyday.
How will he not run away? Why won’t he tell me to pack out of his house?”

