You still dey school, I don sign out – Graduating polytechnic students throw party to shade university students

Some graduating polytechnic students have mocked students in Federal Universities who have been on strike for months now.

The students decided to organize a signing out party to celebrate finishing their final exams while making fun of those attending state and federal universities who are still being held by the ASUU strike.

A group of young men and women could be seen singing and dancing energetically inside a hall in a video that was shared on social media.

Music playing from the hall contained lyrics made in jest specifically for final-year university students who are unsure of their graduation dates.

They are all pleased of themselves for signing out of the polytechnic, the singer said while singing.

Watch the video below: