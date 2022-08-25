Actor reveals the only actress checking up on Genevieve Nnaji

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has spoken up about the unfair treatment that Nollywood has allegedly given Genevieve Nnaji.

It was speculated that Genevieve Nnaji was being treated for a mental breakdown at a hospital in Texas, United states.

This information was confirmed by a nurse, Sil Fenesse, who works there.

Genevieve, in May 2022, shared an alarming social media message and removed all her social media posts wiping her whole account.

This raised questions and concerns from fans, and then rumours were circulated that Genevieve’s mental illness was due to drug overuse.

But a German-based Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus debunked such accusations and urged people to share love and pray for Genevieve to overcome her battles.

She said:

“I have been discussing with some of her closest from way back and we are wondering what would have happened if the info gets into the wrong hands and they decide to run with lies without investigating”

Nonetheless, Uche Maduagwu praised Tonto Dikeh for reportedly checking up on Genevieve.

He wrote:

“This is so unfair. No actresses check up on aunty Genevieve again only Mama king does. Mama king thanks for always looking out for our legendary queen.”

