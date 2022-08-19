Adorable photos of little Nigerian girl with blue eyes

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian woman, Rejoice Uchechi has shared photos of her daughter, Chioma, who has blue eyes.

The mother of three posted the photos on Facebook today, August 18, describing her daughter as a blue-eyed princess.

She captioned;

“Meet the blue eyes princess chioma from ehume. Ada ojukwu”

Several internet users have called the child ” beautiful ” and ” rare”.

@gym_and_massage_lagos said;

” This is God’s blessings. I  wish her greatness ”

@lukinonsdrew wrote;

“So  beautiful & innocent Small yet time, Illiterate and Stewpeed people will call her witch”.

@naddyorganics  added ;

“She looks exactly like that woman with blue eyes too from ilorin.

@princessalleyomats also added;

“It’s so rare! .She’s so beautiful. I pray God takes every evil eye away from her.

@laryhorx commented;

“The baby fit get magic”.

@Hoarseofficial said:

“How can it be?”.

