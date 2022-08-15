“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after sharing photos of his skin peeling

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, recently made headlines after sharing a series of photos of his skin peeling.

The crossdresser, who is known to bleach his skin, boasted about his skin improving after the peeling.

According to Bob, the skin shedding was to help him reveal newer and better skin because the dead cells were falling off.

However, internet users expressed concern about the photos, with some comparing him to a reptile and others warning him about cancer.

Read some of their comments below:

Ms_ozie: “When you are not a snake..na wa.”

Theyinx: “Why will your skin be peeling off in large sheets like that? Are you a reptile?”

Habyadebayo: “Make we no sha see go fund me in future.”

Houseoftinashe: “Cancer loading ”

_Omo_jeje: “When person no be shake see as e Dey change skin every market day .”

Livia_hillz: “Cancer smiling at you.”

Sandra_dafe: “This guy go soon vanish ” J

onahkhadplace: “Cancer is that you?”

Iam__dora: “I no wan hear Donation for Bobrisky”

Ommafashionmall: “You dey peel of the 2nd layer of your skin, you dey tag am dead cell … Micheal Jackson no do pass this one… .”

Sohigh_xy: “When u are not a snake? Senior man your skin show”

Aries_queenldn: “This is not dead skin o omg!!!!!!”

_Rachygift: “When you no be snake? ” Hmm.

