TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again – Korra Obidi laments (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has lamented again over her failed marriage with her ex foreign lover, Justin Dean.

Recall that the duo had split some months ago over cheating allegations which were leveled on Korra just days after she gave birth to her second child.

They had revealed some secrets about each other while they went through their messy break up.

READ ALSO

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex…

Latasha Ngwube reacts to Korra Obidi vowing not to put her…

Korra has taken to social media to open up on why she might never get married again.

According to the mother of two, getting married is not exactly am easy thing and despite the fact she tried giving it her all, it still crashed.

According to her, she tried giving all the bedroom styles she knows but yet, it still didn’t keep him.

Watch her speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Dollar will soon crash to N10/$1 – Evangelist Oluwamodede prophesies

“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates pregnant wife for…

Cubana Chief Priest blasted over demeaning look he gave fan that wanted selfie…

Actress Destiny Etiko gifts her mum a car for her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More