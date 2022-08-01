TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Alexx Ekubo has splashed millions of naira on a luxurious house.

The actor has started off a new month strong as he reveals the new, palatial house he acquired.

This comes just few day after his ex Fiancée, Fancy Achono finally cleared the air on the reason why she had called off their engagement last year.

READ ALSO

“I Have Had A Pretty Traumatic Year” – Fancy Acholonu…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Alexx Ekubo released a video on Instagram showcasing the splendor, aesthetics of the multimillion naira home’s inside and outside.

He wrote:

“New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, i’m Grateful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexx Ekubo (@alexxekubo)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Fans and colleagues have trooped to his comment section to congratulate the latest landlord.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘He was in my DM’ – Lady who snubbed Deji laments after seeing him in…

Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

“I unknowingly rejected a rich guy who started dating my friend, I want…

Actor Zubby Michael Reacts After Yul Edochie Called Him The Richest Actor In…

Elderly man blasts men who cheat on their wife, says they’re gluttons

‘You have met the wrong person’ – Chioma Ifemeludike drags pastor who allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More