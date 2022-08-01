Alexx Ekubo acquires multi-million naira house (Video)

Popular Nollywood thespian, Alexx Ekubo has splashed millions of naira on a luxurious house.

The actor has started off a new month strong as he reveals the new, palatial house he acquired.

This comes just few day after his ex Fiancée, Fancy Achono finally cleared the air on the reason why she had called off their engagement last year.

Alexx Ekubo released a video on Instagram showcasing the splendor, aesthetics of the multimillion naira home’s inside and outside.

He wrote:

“New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, i’m Grateful.”

Fans and colleagues have trooped to his comment section to congratulate the latest landlord.