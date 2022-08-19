BBNaija: I will pack my bags and forfeit N100m — Adekunle blows hot

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Adekunle has revealed his readiness to pack his properties and forgo the N100 million grand prize.

This is coming after he had an altercation with Sheggz on Tuesday night. Adekunle said Sheggz is not intellectual and this caused the housemates to get into a heated argument.

In his words:

“I am not even upset this evening. My rage is bad, which is why I told Sheggz to “let us decide.”

“We will fight it if both of us agree to collect a strike and forfeit the 100 million naira. I am ready. If he’s ready, I will pack my belongings and we will both leave this place and go home together”, Adekunle said in serious anger.