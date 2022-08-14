BBNaija: Ilebaye, Khalid evicted from reality show

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ilebaye and Khalid, have both been evicted from the level-up season.

Recall that after Adekunle emerges as the Head of House, he nominated five housemates on possible eviction; Phyna, Groovy, Ilebaye, Bryann, and Khalid.

Ilebaye on sunday, was first evicted from the show, followed by Khalid.

She therefore became the third housemate to leave the big brother house while Khlaid is the fourth. Christy O and Cyph were evicted last week.

Following Ilebaye and Khalid’s eviction, this leaves a total of 20 housemates left who are now vying for the grand prize at the end of the season. However, a total of 24 housemates are still in the house with four of them being either fake housemates or riders.

The winner of the edition will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.

See chart of how viewers voted below;