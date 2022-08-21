BBNaija: “Phyna is like a mother to me” — Groovy says as he makes move on Chomzy (Video)

Groovy, one of the BBNaija Level Up lovebirds, denies his love interest, Phyna, as he makes a move on Chomzy.

This comes just days after the male housemate was transferred to Level 1, leaving his love interest, Phyna, in emotional distress.

During a chat, Groovy interrogated Chomzy on who she is with while asking the number of male housemates she had kissed.

The conversation went like this;

Groovy: Are you single?

Chomzy: Yes.

Groovy: What about Eloswag?

Chomzy: He’s like a brother to me…what about Phyna?

Groovy: She’s like a mother to me.

Watch the video below …

