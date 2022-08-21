BBNaija: “Phyna is like a mother to me” — Groovy says as he makes move on Chomzy (Video)

Groovy, one of the BBNaija Level Up lovebirds, denies his love interest, Phyna, as he makes a move on Chomzy.
This comes just days after the male housemate was transferred to Level 1, leaving his love interest, Phyna, in emotional distress.
During a chat, Groovy interrogated Chomzy on who she is with while asking the number of male housemates she had kissed.
The conversation went like this;
Groovy: Are you single?
Chomzy: Yes.
Groovy: What about Eloswag?
Chomzy: He’s like a brother to me…what about Phyna?
Groovy: She’s like a mother to me.
Watch the video below …
In other news; A woman has revealed that she dumped her 40-year-old boyfriend because he knows the full lyrics to Asake’s song.
According to a Twitter user simply known as Farida Kabir, she had to end their relationship because her boyfriend could sing Asake’s “Palazzo” from beginning to end.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES