TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

Why I dumped my 40-year-old boyfriend for knowing full lyrics to Asake’s song – Businesswoman

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has revealed that she dumped her 40-year-old boyfriend because he knows the full lyrics to Asake’s song.

According to a Twitter user simply known as Farida Kabir, she had to end their relationship because her boyfriend could sing Asake’s “Palazzo” from beginning to end.

READ ALSO

Stop giving them money – Businesswoman blames Yahoo boys for…

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend of two years is a…

The exasperated lady who couldn’t take it anymore added that whenever the song comes on, he begins to energetically sing along to it.

In her words:

“I served someone breakfast recently because he knew the lyric to palazzo from beginning to the end. As a 40+ man, and he’ll be following the song with energy whenever it comes up. O wrong naw.
I couldn’t take it gaskiya. Had to off him”

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I can do ‘hookup’ for a high price – Nollywood actress, Sylvia Ukaatu

Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

Why I dumped my 40-year-old boyfriend for knowing full lyrics to Asake’s song –…

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More