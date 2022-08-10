Big Brother Naija level-up edition. housemate, Segun Daniel Olusemo, known as Sheggz in the house, has informed Bella about his current situation.

The housemate revealed that he’s having blue b*lls from not having s*x for two weeks.

Sheggz and Bella have become an item in the house despite Bella’s earlier claim that he would work hard to win her heart.

In a recent conversation with Bella, the 26-year-old Instagram personality, was seen a moody state which prompted Bella to meet him to ask what was wrong and in response, he said he was having blue balls and his stomach hurts.

Bella, who acted ignorant about the meaning of ‘blue balls’ asked him to explain himself but he told her to ask a fellow male housemate instead.

Bella was initially playing hard to get, to the extent of setting clear boundaries between them. She also told Sheggz that it was too early for them to be intimate. She prevented Sheggz from sleeping on her bed at night.

However, the duo have started sleeping in each other’s arms in the house.