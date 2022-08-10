TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his…

#BBNaija: Sheggz tells Bella he’s having ‘blue [email protected]’ from not having s*x for two weeks

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija level-up edition. housemate, Segun Daniel Olusemo, known as Sheggz in the house, has informed Bella about his current situation.

The housemate revealed that he’s having blue b*lls from not having s*x for two weeks.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Relationship not by force, stay away from me” –…

“You have the right to tell a man you have feelings for him,…

Sheggz and Bella have become an item in the house despite Bella’s earlier claim that he would work hard to win her heart.

In a recent conversation with Bella, the 26-year-old Instagram personality, was seen a moody state which prompted Bella to meet him to ask what was wrong and in response, he said he was having blue balls and his stomach hurts.

Bella, who acted ignorant about the meaning of ‘blue balls’ asked him to explain himself but he told her to ask a fellow male housemate instead.

Bella was initially playing hard to get, to the extent of setting clear boundaries between them. She also told Sheggz that it was too early for them to be intimate. She prevented Sheggz from sleeping on her bed at night.

However, the duo have started sleeping in each other’s arms in the house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Sheggz tells Bella he’s having ‘blue [email protected]’ from not having s*x for…

Toyin Lawani suffers m*scarriage barely a year after welcoming her third child

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: “The day I wanted to lose my virginity, I told my mum and she told me…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Young man shares video of his regression after 4 years of Yahoo Yahoo without…

#BBNaija: “Relationship not by force, stay away from me” – Ilebaye warns Bryann…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More