BBNaija star, Erica shares video of her smiling ontop Okada that charged her N20k in Lagos [Video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has shared a video on social media showing her riding a motorcycle “Okada,” to avoid traffic.

The reality star revealed that she was on her way to the airport on Thursday, 18th of August and there was traffic congestion.

Erica claimed she had to find an other way to head to the airport, which is why she boarded an okada.

According to the actress, the okada driver charged her N20,000 since he noticed that she was rushing and did not want to take a chance on missing her flight.

She would not divulge the final sum she paid, but claimed to have haggled the price down from N20,000.

She wrote:

”I got on an okada today cos of traffic and they charged me 20k cos they could see I didn’t want to miss my flight I priced it down sha”.

Erica posted the clip on her Instagram stories in response to requests from fans to provide evidence that she actually got on a motorcycle.

Watch the video below:

