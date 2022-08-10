TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija level-up edition housemate, Doyin recently opened up to fellow housemates about her closeness with her mother.

She recounted how she informed her mom that she wanted to lose her v!rginity.

 

The 26-year-old revealed that unlike most Nigerian mothers, her mother only asked if she was ready to be deflowered and cautioned her about using a c0ndom to prevent unwanted pregnancy or a s*xually transmitted diseases.

Her revelation came as a surprise to her fellow housemates who asked if her mother is a Nigerian, because most Nigerian mums are very strict and not open minded when it comes to s*x talks with their children.

In response, Doyin explained that her mother is a full-bred Nigerian who prefers that she talks to her about anything, including s*x, than talk to an outsider.

Reacting to Doyin’s story, Bella said her mother is expecting a cow from her future husband because she thinks he’s the one that will deflower her.

