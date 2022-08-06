“So shameless; is this a strategy?” – Reactions as Doyin professes love to Deji (Video)

Doyin, a housemate on BBNaija’s ‘Level Up,’ elicits reactions following her declaration of love to Deji.

Deji, one of the fake housemates, was approached by a female housemate who expressed her feelings for him without hesitation.

“When I look at you, I wanna look again. I truly do like you, I hate it when I say it out, I like that you’re very attractive.

I like that you’re very calm, I like that you piss me off sometimes, I enjoy talking to you, I like your style,” Doyin stated boldly.

Viewers of the show, however, question Doyin’s affection for almost all the male housemates as some tagged it as desperation while others suggested it as a strategy.

