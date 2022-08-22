Carter Efe reacts as Dembele celebrates Barcelona’s win with ‘Machala'(Video)

Popular comedian turned singer, Carter Efe has reacted after Barcelona player, Ousmane Dembele shared his song on Instagram.

The budding artiste uploaded a video of himself celebrating after discovering that the football player had used his song to mark Barca’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

As a tribute to superstar singer Wizkid, he released Machala on July 29. It debuted at number 14 out of 50 on the afrobeat charts, alongside songs by big names like Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and his idol Wizkid.

Machala was playing in the post when Dembele, who scored in the 66th minute, uploaded a still image of him celebrating with his teammates.

The comedian played the video for his fans and followers while yelling at the top of his lungs in the video.

He wrote: “@o.dembele7 used my song”

Watch the video below: