TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife…

Carter Efe reacts as Dembele celebrates Barcelona’s win with ‘Machala'(Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian turned singer, Carter Efe has reacted after Barcelona player, Ousmane Dembele shared his song on Instagram.

The budding artiste uploaded a video of himself celebrating after discovering that the football player had used his song to mark Barca’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

As a tribute to superstar singer Wizkid, he released Machala on July 29. It debuted at number 14 out of 50 on the afrobeat charts, alongside songs by big names like Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and his idol Wizkid.

READ ALSO

Carter Efe reflects on his humble beginning as a tailor,…

Machala singer, Carter Efe reportedly set to perform song…

Machala was playing in the post when Dembele, who scored in the 66th minute, uploaded a still image of him celebrating with his teammates.

The comedian played the video for his fans and followers while yelling at the top of his lungs in the video.

He wrote: “@o.dembele7 used my song”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

I thought of death – BBNaija’s Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery journey…

Two ladies fight in public over sugar daddy (Video)

Okada man becomes international model after being scouted by fashion designer

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Carter Efe reacts as Dembele celebrates Barcelona’s win with ‘Machala'(Video)

“This has never happened to me before” – Khalid overwhelmed as he receives…

Olamide and I deserve to be honoured by the president – Davido

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

Jubilation as physically challenged man and his partner gets engaged (Photos)

How my marriage almost crashed – Streams of Joy pastor, Jerry Eze, opens…

Reactions trail Apostle Suleman’s daughter’s deliverance service

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More