Chubby man storms the road, whines his waist in video

A tiktoker identified as @olatthefunny has shared a hilarious video of a fat policeman and his colleague showing off their dance moves.

The video has generated lots of reactions from netizens who watched the funny clip. The fat man danced without caring what people would say about his weight.

While some have commended him for expressing himself and spreading happiness, others body shamed him over his body size.

Reacting to the video, @eromosele188 wrote:

“Capital letter Police and small letter Police”

@nushat256 wrote:

“The real definition of this life no balance 😂😂😂”

@martinjonah2 wrote:

“This trouser is a full blanket for me”

@anasgabu wrote:

“the tailor in charge of that trouser is a super star😂😂”

Watch the video below: