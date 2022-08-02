Cubana Chief Priest blasted over demeaning look he gave fan that wanted selfie (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular business man, Cubana Chief Priest is under fire over a look he gave a fan in a viral video.

The young man and Cubana Chief Priest were both on a stage while preparation for a show seemed to be going on.

The young man had decided to use his phone to begin recording himself.

When he turned the phone to record the socialite, the socialite who seemed disrespected by the gesture gave him a negative look.

This has sparked reactions online.

@ZeekiHodl wrote; Later dem go say na our leaders be our only problem. See as person don use eyes profile another man

@Tee_Classiquem1; If looking down on person was a movie

@ChidoFul; will forever remain my 🐐. GOD will forever bless u Boss.

@ani_berny; Once they become rich they start looking down on the poor, forgetting that they were once poor and someone helped them. In this life, the best revenge is to be successful.

@Irunnia_; If that was me I will just cry all the way home. When I reach house I will still be crying like a fooool.

