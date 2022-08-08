“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he did to his daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Justin Dean, estranged husband of famous Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has stirred reactions with his recent post on Instagram.

The drama started after an angry netizen threw a question at Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Justin dean hosted a question and answer session on his Instagram page and he received series of questions from curious followers.

A follower however expressed concern over the kind of playful stunt he pulled on his daughter, June.

In a viral photo which sparked outrage, June Dean was all covered up with two pillows and only her legs could be seen.

The curious netizen went on to ask if he wanted to k!ll his little girl.

The question read:
“Why did you cover June face, do you want to kill her?”

In his response, Justin Dean cleared himself by clarifying what actually happened.

According to him, June was not really covered up and she enjoyed the moment cause she was laughing uncontrollably.

See the screenshot of the post below:

