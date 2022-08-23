Don Jazzy reveals 34-year-old lady wants to be his sugar mummy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Don Jazzy, a Nigerian record producer, has revealed that a 34-year-old woman has expressed interest in becoming his sugar mummy.

The Mavin Records boss announced this on Twitter, wondering how he could be a sugar boy to someone he’s older than.

Don Jazzy, who is single, was born on 26 November 1982 which means he is 39 years old.

According to him, the woman is also rich, but he does not know how someone younger than him can be his sugar mummy.

He tweeted; ”She is 34 and rich. She wants to be my sugar mummy. Lol can my sugar mummy be younger than me?”

See his post:

See how fans reacted below…

ejcouture_and_hair_empire; Very possible. The sugar is in the money not the age 😂

yomide_alaso; Why are you asking na bros…someone wants to spoil you,you say you get busy schedule 😂😂

l.tobiloba; Of course, she can be younger as long as she’s as sweet as described “sugar mummy” not for diabetic, ride on man 😂

iampeppi_; Don jazzy is becoming delusional 😂😂😂 He’s definitely talking about Rihanna, because she’s 34

lalavizion; Yesssooo….as long as she has sugar and she’s a Mummy.

fabulosgloria; Since you no wan be her sugar daddy, make she be your sugar mummy naaa. Either ways you two must sugar 😂

empress_ewa; As long as she is richer than you😂😂

tiwatopezachy; Little miss want to spoil you😂😂😂😂😂

deprincefashionhouse; Sugar sister 😆

chi_buzorrrr; Igbo man. Eye on the younger ones

parker_ojugo; Don jazzy don’t blame her she is right infact both of you are right.

