TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep…

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his family built (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man based in Dubai has experienced immense joy after seeing the mansion his family built with the money he had been sending.

The man rejoiced when he saw that the money he had worked so hard to obtain had been put to good use.

On videotape, the young man was bursting with energy as soon as he arrived at the airport upon his return to Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Reactions as man shares video of N2k food he was served at a…

Moment young lady refused to kiss her man after accepting…

When the Dubai returnee was taken to the house, he jumped for joy aware that his family members helped him build it while he was in Dubai working.

The joyful man bowed down in front of the home, extended his hands to the sky, and praised Jesus.

“After years of hardwork in Dubai, he decided to go home to his family and to see the new house his family built for him while he was away working and sending money..,” the video caption read.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Reactions as man shares video of N2k food he was served at a Lagos hotel

Moment young lady refused to kiss her man after accepting his proposal (Video)

BBNaija star, Erica shares video of her smiling ontop Okada that charged her…

Why people who return to Nigeria saying ‘there’s no place like home’ are bad…

DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense (Video)

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More