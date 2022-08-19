Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his family built (Video)

A Nigerian man based in Dubai has experienced immense joy after seeing the mansion his family built with the money he had been sending.

The man rejoiced when he saw that the money he had worked so hard to obtain had been put to good use.

On videotape, the young man was bursting with energy as soon as he arrived at the airport upon his return to Nigeria.

When the Dubai returnee was taken to the house, he jumped for joy aware that his family members helped him build it while he was in Dubai working.

The joyful man bowed down in front of the home, extended his hands to the sky, and praised Jesus.

“After years of hardwork in Dubai, he decided to go home to his family and to see the new house his family built for him while he was away working and sending money..,” the video caption read.

Watch the video below: