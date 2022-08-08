Emotional moment father and daughter burst into tears on her wedding day (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures moment an emotional father and his daughter broke down in tears during the lady’s wedding ceremony.

The bride was seen dancing happily at her wedding ceremony while flanked by bridesmaids when her dad chose to join the daughter on the dance floor.

Upon seeing her father, the bride who couldn’t hold back her emotions broke down in tears.

It seemed as though his emotions were aroused by her tears because he started crying as well, and the two of them engaged in an emotional showdown.

While crying, he sprayed cash on his daughter. She became emotional at the gesture but tried to control it so her makeup wouldn’t be ruined.

The bride’s father reached a point where he could no longer hold back the tears, so he let it out and she helped to wipe it off with a handkerchief. The father and daughter held each other and tried to continue.

The elderly man was surrounded by guests and started receiving comfort from them. Then the positions were switched, and the newlywed started dousing her father in cash.

