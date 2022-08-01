Emotional moment old beggar gets rewarded for being kind to a stranger(video)

A heartwarming video making rounds online shows the moment an elderly beggar got rewarded for her kindness.

In a video making rounds online, a man was seen approaching the old beggar to ask for money for food.

However, the older beggar who had only N50 on her, told him that was all she had as it was the only money she had gotten from begging all day.

Not minding, the older beggar proceeded to give out the only money she had to him.

Moved by her kindness, the man made his identity known, revealing to her that he only pretended to be a beggar to see who would take pity on him.

He went on to reward the old beggar with bundles of cash as she shed tears of joy.

Watch the video below: