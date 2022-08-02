TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

May Edochie, the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared a post days after her husband unfollowed her on Instagram.

Recall that the popular thespian had unveiled, some months ago, his second wife, Judy Austin and a son which he welcomed with her.

This had set off a series of drama and uproar online as Netizens who were upset with his decision berated him for it.

READ ALSO

Actor Zubby Michael Reacts After Yul Edochie Called Him The…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul…

May had unfollowed him after the announcement but his husband was still following her on Instagram and posting and complimenting her.

Days ago, it was reported that the actor has now also unfollowed his wife.

Some this after this, May shared a clip of her enjoying a gospel song with a caption which says;

“In every situation I will give God praise. He sees all, He knows all and He fixes all at His own time”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year old son – Woman cries…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Voting Peter Obi might be the second biggest mistake – Jaruma

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Man collapses after losing N200k loan at Bet9ja shop (Video)

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Dollar will soon crash to N10/$1 – Evangelist Oluwamodede prophesies

“Keep eating my money” – Man appreciates pregnant wife for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More