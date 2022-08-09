Graduating SS3 girls upgrade from snatching boyfriends, vow to move to sugar daddies, husbands (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A group of recently graduated secondary school girls have revealed their intentions to snatch married men now they’ve completed their schooling.

The students who have moved beyond looking for boyfriends have warned older women against making advances toward their husbands and sugar daddies.

In the video making the rounds, the girls could be seen vowing to take over from girls older than them.

This comes weeks after some girls who had just finished their senior exam declared their intentions to snatch boyfriends from girls older than them.

The girls who were in their school uniforms told women to hold onto their men close because they have completed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Watch the video below:

