“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns fans, shows off ‘son’, Junior Johnson for the first time (Video)

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a video of herself celebrating her beloved brother whom she referred to as her ‘son’.

In a recent post she made on Instagram, Mercy Johnson bought a cake which she presented to her younger brother identified as Joseph Junior Johnson on his birthday.

In the video, the actress’ brother knelt down excitedly as she sang a birthday song and presented the cake to him in a sweet manner.

The actress disclosed that although she was at a movie location, it did not stop her from extending her hand of love and care to her brother.

Joseph couldn’t hide his emotions upon receiving the cake as he knelt down to show his appreciation before his sister quickly pulled him back to his feet.

While sharing the video, the actress described her brother as a son while mentioning how he has been so loyal and supportive to her family.

Reacting to the post, suzied1509 said:

“Aaaaaaaawwwww happy birthday @josephjuniorjohnson. May the Lord continue showering you with blessing and favour all the days of you life. May you live a healthy and prosperous life IJN. 1 know that you had a grand time with your family.”

white_barry_ said:

“Happy birthday brother more wins in life @mercyjohnsonokojie mummy God bless u for ur good hrt an love u just the best mum an everyone is praying to have God bless u endlessly.”

favy_unusual said:

“Chai God bless u more mama ©see his genuine smile.”

lagosshop_mercymagic said:

“From all of us, mercymagic. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.”

rosannak.gwee said:

“Very lovely. what a blessing you are mercyjohnsonokojieth.”

Watch the video below: