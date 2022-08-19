He Still Dumped me After Respecting and Worshipping him – Jaruma Empire Speaks About her Ex-husband

Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu, professionally known as Jaruma Empire has talked her former spouse, Ross Fahad Isabor.

She stated that despite what she did for him when they were together, she still could not keep him in their marriage.

The businesswoman also shared an old video of her having some fun time with her former partner.

Jaruma said she respected, worshipped and submitted herself to Ross Fahad Isabor, he still dumped her.

She also disclosed that she had collected billions of Naira from her 96-year-old sugar daddy and given it to her ex spouse.

It was only a few months ago that Jaruma Empire and Ross Fahad Isabor engaged in series of social media fights, as the politician alleged that her products did not work on him.

Ross Fahad Isabor also shared photos of him hanging out with another woman, raising the concerns of Nigerians.

See Jaruma’s post below:

