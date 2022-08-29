Heartwarming moment soldier reunited with his mum after a year of fighting Boko Haram (Video)

After serving on the front lines for months, a young military officer has returned home and been welcomed by his mother.

In a video making the rounds online, the young soldier was seen matching joyfully towards the woman who had birthed him.

The soldier disclosed through the caption on the video that he and other members of the military had been fighting militants on the front lines.

When he saw his mother again, he marched up to her in front of their house, saluted her in a military style, and then gave her a warm embrace.

His mum could be seen with proud and grateful smile on her face as she welcome home her son.

Watch the video below:

