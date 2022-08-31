How I met my husband while on a date with my boyfriend – Lady reveals

A young lady identified as Millicent Nwanyimanaria has shared a story in Facebook, revealing how she met her husband while she was on a date with her boyfriend.

According to her, while on a date with her ex boyfriend, he excused himself for a while and another man came to her table trying to have a conversation with her.

He ended up getting her number but didn’t call her for about a month.

“How i met my husband challenge. It was in year 2016, when I accompany my then boyfriend to a hotel to get some documents from someone. He asked me to sit in their pool bar and wait for him.

As was waiting for him with my cold malt, na so this handsome fresh man came out from the reception, immediately i saw him, i fell in love with him😂😂😂. It was love at first sight ooo

Baba approached me and sat opposite me, he greeted me first and i responded, he was like fine girl, “what are you doing here all alone, are you waiting for someone”? | lied to him him that i was waiting for my cousin that he went in to see someone.

Omo baba relaxed and started a conversation, he told me where he came from and i was so happy when i heard Nnewi because i have always wanted to meet someone from that town.

In my mind i was like, collect my number na before this guy will come out abeg, after what seems like ages, he finally asked for my number and i gave him. Immediately after we exchanged number, my then boyfriend came out 😂😂😂 and we left.

This man didn’t call oo, my friends were just laughing at me, that my premium Nnewi man didn’t save my number, that’s why he hasn’t called.

After about a month this man called and he apologized for not calling since then because he travelled.

My sisters, relationship started from there o and the rest became a history. We got married in November 2020 and God has blessed us with a beautiful baby girl.

You guys should not judge me oo, am not always like this, don’t know what came over me that, maybe God want to use my boyfriend to show me my husband. Am happy lied oo because he is my perfect man.😂😂😂😂😂”

