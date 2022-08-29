Lady shares photos of mind-blowing transformation years after marrying her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A heartwarming video on TikTok has shown a lady’s transformation years after tying the knot with the love of her life.

The lady posted a picture of what she looked like before she got married to her husband and her transformation 8 years later.

She captioned the video:
“The way my husband saw me and married me verses 8 years later”

Reacting to this, @houseofmusaakrecords wrote:

“Your husband hit the jackpot🤣👌🔥♥️”

@user489357181 wrote:
“hmmm this one weak me ooh
God bless your husband for bringing out the future Mrs beauty”

@rudeeni01 wrote:
“Lmao I no even see anything like bleaching here , y’all should grow up 🙄 like she say , al I can see here is healthy skin 🍓 🍋, go sis I love u 💯.”

@wunmi.b wrote:
“she didn’t bleach she’s naturally a fair person from the start she couldn’t just take care of herself then……money transform her”

Watch the video below:

@pelshair

Did you get married at your young age ???? Duet this let’s see ur after look 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ #pelshair #pelshair_ltd #jennyxpensive2 #pelshair #pelshair_ltd #viral #fyp #youngmarriage

♬ Mother my Mother – Trap Remix – Kvng Vinci

