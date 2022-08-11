TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on…

How to know when she wants to bill you so you can flee – Nigerian lady shares tip with men

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A woman who goes by the name Jessie, has given men some advice on how to understand what a girl, whether she is a lover or platonic acquaintance, is attempting to do to them.

She began by stating that if a guy calls a girl and she says she’s not fine, it means she wants to charge him. As a result, he should leave when he hears such a statement, she said.

In a video that has gone viral online, the vlogger highlighted some of the typical terms Nigerian girls use along with their definitions.

READ ALSO

Make we tell una true, Europe no easy – Nigerian lady who…

“I leave everything to God” – Runs girl in pain after client…

She asserts that a man should be aware that his girlfriend is using another man when she refers to a close male friend and insists that he is simply a friend.

She added that if a woman consistently presents herself as being busy, she has lost interest in the man. Jessie continued by saying that a woman who claims to be bored is really just waiting for a man to ask her out.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns fans, shows off…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How to know when she wants to bill you so you can flee – Nigerian lady shares…

Make we tell una true, Europe no easy – Nigerian lady who packs grass for a…

“I leave everything to God” – Runs girl in pain after client paid her N200 for…

Days after speaking about remarriage, Korra Obidi’s ex, Dean steps out on a date…

Actor Olaiya Igwe rolls on the ground after receiving new Benz from MC Oluomo…

Davido would’ve married Chioma if she hadn’t gotten pregnant – Sonia Ogiri

“I want you to control my life anyhow you like” – Conductor…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More