How to know when she wants to bill you so you can flee – Nigerian lady shares tip with men

A woman who goes by the name Jessie, has given men some advice on how to understand what a girl, whether she is a lover or platonic acquaintance, is attempting to do to them.

She began by stating that if a guy calls a girl and she says she’s not fine, it means she wants to charge him. As a result, he should leave when he hears such a statement, she said.

In a video that has gone viral online, the vlogger highlighted some of the typical terms Nigerian girls use along with their definitions.

She asserts that a man should be aware that his girlfriend is using another man when she refers to a close male friend and insists that he is simply a friend.

She added that if a woman consistently presents herself as being busy, she has lost interest in the man. Jessie continued by saying that a woman who claims to be bored is really just waiting for a man to ask her out.

Watch the video below: