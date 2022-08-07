TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room,…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His…

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stephanie Victoria Allen, also known as Stefflon Don, has given more details on why she split up with Nigerian musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Burna Boy released a song titled Everybody Go Chop Breakfast which was criticized for being directed to his ex-lover.

Stefflon responded to the critics by releasing her song titled ‘First Of All’ via her YouTube page, which she earlier stated in a tweet that the song is her side of the story.

READ ALSO

Why I cried when Burna Boy won the Grammy – Clarence Peters…

Fans praise Burna Boy as he becomes first African artiste to…

However, in a new development, Stefflon has decided to shed more light on her breakup with Burna Boy.

She said;

“I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore,” she wrote on her Instastories

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His Sister, Births Four…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

“I can’t do this alone” – Empress Njamah pleads with Nigerians as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

Cubana Chief Priest reacts as he narrowly escapes death after unknown gunmen…

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

Peter obi is an excellent candidate – Reno Omokri confesses

Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event accompanied by men and a woman dressed as…

“Hin thing small” – Beauty exposes under sheet acts with Groovy over dance with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More