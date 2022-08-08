I spend 10k daily on data – Influencer, Papaya Ex

Popular Instagram influencer, Abike Arab Money aka Papaya Ex has revealed the shocking amount she spends daily on data.

The socialite bemoaned having to spend N50k on data and said, longingly, that she misses the days when 1GB of data used to last a month.

She compared the speed at which the data she purchases finishes to daylight robbery.

However, social users who didn’t believe her stated that she’s lying or chasing clout.

In response to the criticisms, she clarified that she utilizes the internet for work every single hour of every day.

In her words;

”I can’t do this anymore 😢 I give up. 50k data in a week?? I miss days we use 1GB in a month please. What’s this daylight robbery 😭😭help!’‘

”Lmaoo. Because I didn’t say 50k in 5 days? Mtchew. I use 10k every single day. I use internet 24/7, how much do you expect me to use😂 2k? Please please, y’all act ignorant blindly everytime on this app. Who doesn’t know 100k is the new 10k lately. Kmt abeg!”

