I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa likened herself to her aunts, who she used to criticize for not getting married by the time they were in their 30s.

She spoke about watching her aunts live with her family when she was a child and how she often questioned why they were still single at such a young age on her YouTube show, Toke Moments.

Makinwa claimed that she thought the women were promiscuous in order for them to continue residing with them rather than in their husbands’ homes.

The on-air personality believes that because she has been single for 37 years, she has now officially joined those aunts.

Toke Makinwa also pondered whether her nieces and nephews perceive her and perceive her in the same way that she did as a child.

She also discussed how the standards and characteristics that were once valued in men, such as being God-fearing, tall, and attractive, have all been reduced.

The TV host also brought up the problem of people who once criticized grownups for smoking and drinking alcohol but later started doing it themselves.

Watch the video below;