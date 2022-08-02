TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi Amusan’s Father Reveals Why He Burnt Her Sports Gear Many Years Ago

Entertainment
By Shalom

Father of Nigerian sports athlete, Tobi Amusan who recently made history at Oregon USA by becoming the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the championship, has spoken up in an interview.

His 25-year-old daughter made many Nigerians proud after emerging as the winner of a 100m hurdles race which held in the USA.

Tobi’s father disclosed that he never supported his daughter’s dreams of becoming an athlete because he wanted her to study medicine.

Tobi Amusan on the other hand, insisted on doing sports despite being discouraged by him.

He said:
“Tobi, used to lie to me that she was always going to church and used that avenue to be going for her sports training, her mother supported her. I burnt her sports gear when I found out because I wanted her to face her education”

