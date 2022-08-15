If a man genuinely likes a woman, he should send her money regularly – Zlatan Ibile

Popular singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has shared a relationship advice with men online.

According to the music star men who truly like a lady should show her they care by always crediting their bank accounts with money.

The singer shared the advice on his Instagram stories on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

His nuggets has stirred varied reactions from social media some of whom has lauded it while others, particularly, the men, have outrightly rejected it.

See some reactions gathered from Netizens;

yung_boss wrote: “I don talk am say love na for who get money.”

lizzydabosschic wrote: “Life is just so simple and easy like this”

city_of_urhobo_ wrote: “As per she be savings account abi?”

iam_samiel wrote: “How person wan drop wetin he no get ?”

