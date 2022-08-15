TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white…

If a man genuinely likes a woman, he should send her money regularly – Zlatan Ibile

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has shared a relationship advice with men online.

According to the music star men who truly like a lady should show her they care by always crediting their bank accounts with money.

The singer shared the advice on his Instagram stories on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

READ ALSO

After advising men not to date broke women, multiple women…

How to know when she wants to bill you so you can flee –…

His nuggets has stirred varied reactions from social media some of whom has lauded it while others, particularly, the men, have outrightly rejected it.

See some reactions gathered from Netizens;

yung_boss wrote: “I don talk am say love na for who get money.”

lizzydabosschic wrote: “Life is just so simple and easy like this”

city_of_urhobo_ wrote: “As per she be savings account abi?”

iam_samiel wrote: “How person wan drop wetin he no get ?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

Mercy Chinwo rolls out stunning photos as she concludes white wedding (Video)

Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife…

This boy just scattered my brain – Nigerian mum celebrates as son scores 9 As in…

Emotional moment Mercy Chinwo tears up as she walks down the aisle (Video)

Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

If a man genuinely likes a woman, he should send her money regularly – Zlatan…

Parents, teachers stunned as students sing ‘I need Igbo and Shayo’ at graduation…

“Their brain has been fried” – Tuface knocks trolls insulting him…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

I pay his rent – Married woman cries out after discovering her side boyfriend…

Carter Efe reflects on his humble beginning as a tailor, says ‘Machala’ saved…

Life abroad is a jungle – Pretty Nigerian lady working in UK cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More