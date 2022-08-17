“It was just aggressive kissing” – Reactions as Khalid opens up on intimate moment with Daniella (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Khalid has disclosed what he and Daniella had been doing under the duvet.

Recall that the two love birds, Daniella and Khalid, had been spotted on multiple occasions making some suggestive movements under the duvet.

This had led many viewers to the conclusion that the two had been having coitus under the bed.

In a post-eviction interview, Khalid laid such assertions to rest as he revealed that all he and Daniella had been doing was an aggressive locking of lips.

This has stirred reactions from Netizens who have outrightly rejected his explanation as false.

zackramatdaniya wrote: “Long awaited lies”

fave_fundz wrote: “Una don dey use waist kiiss? Just thinking out”

Watch him speak below: