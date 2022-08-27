“It’s a taboo for my wife to earn more than me” – Man asks wife to quit job after she broke their agreement

A man has taken to social media to lament after his wife violated their agreement that, after he finances her education, she would not earn more than him.

The man who sought relationship counseling online claimed that his wife had been a stay-at-home mom and that they had all been cohabitating contentedly.

She started nagging him, though, to return so she could finish her studies.

He claimed to have given in but only on the condition that she not earn more than he did.

He added that his wife had finished college, found employment, had two promotions, and was now making twice as much money as him.

The narrator says he finds it rude and degrading and has asked her to quit.

See his narration below:

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Please hide me. My wife was a housewife and we were very happy in this house. She told me she was bored and wanted to further her studies. I told her I was willing to pay for her studies on condition that she won’t find a work that pays her more than me. We agreed and she did her diploma. She found a job afterwards and I was okay with it because I was earning more than her. She joined another company and within 2 years she got promoted twice. Now she earns double my salary. I told her to quit and she’s refusing. You see, as head of the family, it’s a taboo for a woman to earn more than me. It is very disrespectful. I feel betrayed because I invested in her education because she agreed to my conditions. Am I being unreasonable for expecting my wife to be a wife? There’s no way she’ll respect me when she earns double my salary. She must either quit or look for a junior position.”

