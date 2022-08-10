TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his…

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering her boyfriend sent a girl N50k

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A recent discovery has left a young woman feeling devastated and unwanted by her partner.

She admitted that her boyfriend, who had never offered her more than N10,000 before, had sent another woman N50,000.

The upset woman claimed that she and her partner had been together for four years, but she remained mute on whether they had broken off their relationship.

READ ALSO

My husband and his 8 friends forced themselves on me, left…

Lady rages at boyfriend after he surprised her with a…

She added that she discovered the N50,000 he transferred to the other woman was for frontal hair after her boyfriend’s phone was searched.

She posted a video of herself sobbing uncontrollably about the situation while listening to a song about heartbreak.

“I have been dating my boyfriend for 4 years now. I have not collected 10k cash from him before. I checked his phone yesterday, he gave a lady 50k for frontal’‘, the lady said.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Young man shares video of his regression after 4 years of Yahoo Yahoo without…

#BBNaija: “Relationship not by force, stay away from me” – Ilebaye warns Bryann…

Carter Efe will perform “Machala” with Wizkid on stage – Wizkid’s aide, Godson

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

You’re supposed to be using men not showing them care – Moet Abebe tells women

It’s a waste to pray while you still listen to Wizkid’s songs – Mummy G.O…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More