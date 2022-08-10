I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering her boyfriend sent a girl N50k

A recent discovery has left a young woman feeling devastated and unwanted by her partner.

She admitted that her boyfriend, who had never offered her more than N10,000 before, had sent another woman N50,000.

The upset woman claimed that she and her partner had been together for four years, but she remained mute on whether they had broken off their relationship.

She added that she discovered the N50,000 he transferred to the other woman was for frontal hair after her boyfriend’s phone was searched.

She posted a video of herself sobbing uncontrollably about the situation while listening to a song about heartbreak.

“I have been dating my boyfriend for 4 years now. I have not collected 10k cash from him before. I checked his phone yesterday, he gave a lady 50k for frontal’‘, the lady said.

Watch the video below: