TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo…

Kess’ wife covers their marriage in prayers as he faces countless temptation in Biggie’s house (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Angel, the wife of Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Kess has revealed that there are some aspects of the show she doesn’t like.

According to her, she had no idea that there were other aspects of the show, beyond the tasks and game that would make her uncomfortable as his wife.

She however prayed to God to protect her marriage so it stands strong, while adding that when he returns home, they’d both talk it out.

READ ALSO

Watch moment Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanian fans as he…

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku and wife, Remmy remarry to…

Speaking about her recent miscarriage, she stated that it would have been her greatest gift to Kess.

She urged Kess’ fans to vote for him so he stays in the house till the last day as the prize money would go a long way in helping them.

She said:

“Hi everybody, I am Angel, Kess’ wife. I no go lie if I dey watch him for television e dey always give me joy. Okay, sometimes no. I know say na my husband go win this show, no be joke. Yes the mulla will definitely help his mum build a house in Delta and family as well and for our future too. I love my husband woto woto.

So I made a courageous decision to allow my husband join the show even though I wasn’t aware that besides the game and tasks, there are other factors that I don’t like at all as his wife.

“But he’s there playing a game, showing some content, and doing what he can to stand out. I say and say in my head, ‘its just a game’. We’d definitely talk when he gets out, and I pray to God that he will guide us both and protect our marriage so it stands strong, no matter what.’‘

Watch her speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment Obi Cubana shut down Mercy Chinwo’s wedding with massive money rain…

Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids…

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

#BBNaija: Bella blows hot after Sheggz called her the ‘brokest’ girl…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Kess’ wife covers their marriage in prayers as he faces countless temptation in…

Nigerian dad showers prayers on son who bought new car (Video)

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Schoolgirl who cried because her parents couldn’t attend her graduation gets…

“To pray for Nigeria from abroad” – Young lady says as she relocates…

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Na her pikin send her sure odds – Reactions as church mother is seen playing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More