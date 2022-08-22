Lady b!tes coursemate’s ear while fighting over boyfriend in class (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures two young women fighting indecently over a man in front of their peers in a classroom.

Although it is unclear if the man at the center of the drama was dating both of them or just one of them while having an affair with the other, it was gathered that they were fighting over the same lover.

Female students from an unidentified university were seen tugging one other’s hair in a video that has been going viral online.

One of the women bit the other girl’s ear during the struggle, causing her to scream in agony.

Other girls arrived to split them apart at that precise moment.

wallartycool; Boy boy boy all the time…. don’t they think about food and money? Nawa

mrsankwan; Woooooow

one_major_11; Is a pitty how some girls are gradually turning into animals 😂😂

