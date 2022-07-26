Reactions as mad man is captured on tape separating two men fighting

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on the internet captures moment a mentally unstable man was spotted separating two men who wanted to engage in a fight.

The two men had engaged in a heated altercation and decided to settle score by engaging each other physical.

The mad man however stepped in and intervened to break off the fight between the two men.

In the viral video which has surfaced online, the mentally ill man could be seen begging and trying to talk sense into the two men as thought he were a perfectly sane person.

Onlookers who had witnessed the incident expressed their utmost shock, wondering how a man who isn’t sane could be acting so.

Watch the video below:

