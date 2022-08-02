Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as @divinelyguided333 on Tiktok has recounted the painful abuse she faced in the hands of her stepfather.

From her statement, it was revealed that her stepfather started molesting her from the young age of 5.

She wrote:
“My stepfather started molesting me when I was 5 years old.

It went on for years and nobody knew.

I had two children by my stepfather as a result of the abuse.

He died in 2013 from natural causes.

I wrote a book about it and put it on Amazon hoping to help people like me.

Guess he didn’t know how powerful my spiritual team is”

Reacting to her story, @lalaeribo wrote:
“❤️❤️❤️Your bravery is admirable. I imagine that just by posting this video you are helping young girls on TikTok who are going through the same.”

@msrapid wrote:
“I can see 1, but 2, come on now😳 nobody had to say some, or Nevermind shyt. I’m angry 😏”

@mannaforalltimes wrote:
“Girl he didn’t know you’re were a seed when he tried to bury you. You stayed in that dark place and grew and thrived🥰🥰🥰”

Watch the video below:

