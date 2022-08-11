TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband…

Man calls out his mother for kicking against his relationship

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man has cried out on social media after falling madly in love with a single mother of three children.

According to him, the lady recently lost her job and he asked her to move in with him together with her kids.

READ ALSO

“So shameless; is this a strategy?” – Reactions as Doyin…

“I be her papa?” – Man ends phone call after…

Sadly, his family is against the relationship and wants him to end things with the lady.

In his words:

“I’m in love with a single mother of three.
She recently lost her job and I accommodated her with her kids. She is 10 years older and I really wanna marry her. But my parents want me to end the relationship.”

Read some comments below:
@katty_west24:
“My husband also got married to me wt three kids, and now we are expecting our 4 child my bros I’ve never seen him happy like this. Love is real”

@gracechuzy:
“This is a difficult situation,, but love knows no bounds… follow your heart and you will win

@rodiahadeola1:
“Your families are right to be worried,but you just need to see from both perspectives , yours and theirs weigh your options well🥰”

@rihbill:
“i married my wife with two,,seven years now,,and we own our own house,, maybe a single lady wouldn’t have help me to do dat”

Watch the video below:

@comedian_apostle

We living in a crazy world….. #overdose #adulthood #crayon#goviral #explore

♬ original sound – comedian_Apostle

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

I’ve never collected N10k from him – Lady cries uncontrollably after discovering…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko name their newborn baby [Video]

#BBNaija: What my mother said to me when I told her that I wanted to get rid of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man calls out his mother for kicking against his relationship

“Some people mocked me when I lost my son” – Pastor Adeboye

Blessing Okoro reacts after getting called out for still editing her “ikebe”…

“I miss my mum so much” – Mavin signee, Crayon reveals he’s not gone home to his…

Beautiful new pre-wedding photos of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

He didn’t offer to pay – Nigerian lady calls out man that toasted her in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More